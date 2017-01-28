Domestic violence case leads to murder investigation in Leavenworth

A Leavenworth man was killed Friday in an incident police are treating as domestic violence. A female suspect has been apprehended.
Police said they opened a murder investigation overnight after investigating the scene where Gary Frantz, 54, had suffered multiple gun shot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police described the suspect as a 50-year-old woman. She was apprehended in Burlingame, Kan., and investigators were on their way to take custody of the woman.
