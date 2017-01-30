Independence police investigate the city’s second homicide of the year

Independence police are at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 600 block of North Peck Court.
Details on what led police to the residence has not been released. A person of interest has been taken into custody. However, the investigation remains ongoing.
It was the city’s second homicide of the year.
From Friday to Sunday, there were five homicides reported in the Kansas City area. Three homicides were reported in Kansas City, one was reported in Raytown and one was in Leavenworth.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments