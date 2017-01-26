KC police officer punched in the face while making arrest

A Kansas City police officer was injured late Wednesday when he was punched in the face while helping arrest a man on a felony warrant.
The incident happened just before midnight in the 5600 block of Wabash Avenue. Officers pulled over an SUV because the temporary license plate had expired and was connected with someone who had previously eluded police.
A background check on one of the occupants in the car showed he had an outstanding arrest warrant, said Sgt. Kari D. Thompson, a police spokeswoman.
Additional officers arrived moments later. As they removed the man from the SUV, he punched one of the officers in the face.
The suspect, who is his 20s, was quickly restrained by the other officers.
The injured officer sustained a minor bruise under his left eye.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments