Man charged with abandoning a corpse after engaging KC police in standoff

A 25-year-old man who allegedly engaged Kansas City police in a six-hour standoff earlier this month is now accused of abandoning a woman’s corpse.
Eric “Brandon” Marquez of Kansas City is accused in connection with the shooting death of Brenda Vera, who was found inside a Nissan Titan pickup truck Jan. 17 outside a residence in the 2500 block of Lister Avenue. Witnesses told officers that Vera was inside the truck, dead from a gunshot wound, and her boyfriend, Marquez, had run into the house.
According to court records:
Marquez reportedly told a witness that he accidentally shot Vera during a road rage altercation when he struck another vehicle. The owner of the second vehicle pulled a gun on Marquez. In response, Marquez allegedly pulled a handgun and fired it at the second driver but accidentally shot Vera.
Marquez reportedly told a witness that he wanted to commit suicide. Investigators did not know when or where the shooting happened.
At some point after the shooting, Marquez drove to their residence on Lister Avenue. Witnesses called police when they saw Vera inside the truck, dead.
Negotiators tried to make contact with Marquez but were unsuccessful. Officers later obtained a search warrant, entered the home and found it to be vacant.
Marquez is also charged with possession of a firearm in the Jan. 17 incident.
Investigators learned that the pickup had been stolen from Kansas City, Kan. Marquez had prior felony convictions for drug possession in Jackson County and Allen County, Kan.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments