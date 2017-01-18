KC police identify woman fatally shot

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police Pause

2:22 Johnson County sheriff speaks about Master Deputy Brandon Collins

1:11 Man accused of driving drunk, killing a sheriff’s deputy appears in court

2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event

2:30 Two killed in shooting at 7th Heaven in Kansas City

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters