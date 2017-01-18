KC police identify woman fatally shot

Kansas City police have released the name of a 24-year-old woman whose fatal shooting led to a six-hour police standoff.
Brenda Vera was found dead Tuesday inside a truck parked in the driveway of a residence in the 2500 block of Lister Avenue. Police responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that Vera was inside the truck, dead from a gunshot wound, and her boyfriend had run into the house.
Negotiators tried to make contact with the man, but around midnight officers entered the home and found it to be vacant. The man remains at large, police said.
It appeared the shooting occurred inside the truck. Other details that led to the shooting were not released.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments