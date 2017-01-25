Longtime El Patron restaurant owner appears in court on rape charges

Longtime Kansas City restaurant owner Arturo Cabral, charged with raping two women, appeared in court Wednesday and remained in custody.
Cabral, 44, was scheduled for a bond hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court, but the hearing was rescheduled to Feb. 15. He is still being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond, which was set after his arrest earlier this month.
Cabral was charged with three counts of rape after prosecutors accused him of sexually assaulting two women.
Cabral had been the longtime owner of El Patron on Southwest Boulevard, but a spokeswoman for the restaurant has said he no longer owns the business.
The charges involve incidents in 2015 and 2016 with two alleged victims.
Family members of both alleged victims were in court on Wednesday. Some have said they opposed any reduction in Cabral’s bond because they think more victims have yet to come forward.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments