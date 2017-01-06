Kansas City restaurant owner is charged with raping two women

A Kansas City restaurant owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.
Arturo Cabral, 44, owner of El Patron on Southwest Boulevard, was charged Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court with three counts of rape.
The charges involve incidents in 2015 and 2016 with two alleged victims.
The first incident occurred at a midtown Kansas City hotel in November 2015.
A 32-year-old woman told Kansas City police that she met Cabral at a bar on the Country Club Plaza.
She said that while talking at the bar, Cabral “casually” unzipped her shirt and asked if she wanted to get a hotel room, according to court documents.
She refused. Cabral then ordered her a drink and she asked for a glass of water.
The woman told police she doesn’t remember anything after that until she woke up about eight hours later in a hotel room.
She was naked and found her clothes in a pile on the bathroom floor.
The woman took a cab to get her car parked on the Plaza. When she got home, she got sick and went to a hospital where she underwent a sexual assault examination.
Evidence obtained in that examination matched Cabral’s DNA, according to the documents.
The second incident occurred last June at Cabral’s house in the Coleman Highlands neighborhood of Kansas City.
The 19-year-old alleged victim did not initially make a police report because Carbal is a friend of her father, according to the documents.
She later told police that she had several drinks and spent the night with Cabral’s daughter, who was about her age.
The woman said that she woke up, and Cabral was having intercourse with her. She said the next memory she had was waking up the next day.
Cabral was in Kansas City police custody Friday. Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments