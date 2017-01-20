Independence police release photo of person of interest in fatal shooting

Independence police have released a photo of a man who they say might be connected to a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Cedar Avenue.
Police responding to a shooting found the victim, William L. Elliott, 41, of Independence. Elliott died after being taken to the hospital.
On Friday, investigators said they are trying to locate Paul L. Goble, 38. Goble is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Goble uses the alias of “New York,” police said.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police tips line at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
