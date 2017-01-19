More than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into KCK in semi’s gas tank

Three Mexican men are charged with using the gas tank of a semi-truck to smuggle more than 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine into Kansas City, Kan.
Federal prosecutors in Kansas said Heraclio Estrella-Montero and Yoan Castillo-Zamora, both 30, and Fernando Chavez-Rodriquez, 40, are each charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The three Mexican citizens were arrested in Kansas City, Kan., last Friday as the drugs were pumped from the truck into 5-gallon buckets, according to prosecutors.
A total of 29 buckets were seized by investigators, according to court documents.
The Drug Enforcement Administration was tipped off about the shipment by a confidential informant, according to the documents.
Agents were watching Friday night when the truck arrived at a Kansas City, Kan., business.
According to the documents, Estrella-Montero and Castillo-Zamora told investigators that they had been living in the Kansas City area for about six months.
Estrella-Montero told investigators he worked as a mechanic and was at the business Friday to work on a vehicle.
Castillo-Zamora told the agents he owed money to people in Mexico, and they agreed to reduce his debt if he helped unload the drugs, according to documents.
