KC police investigate after shooting kills three and wounds two, including a toddler

Kansas City police continued their investigation Friday of a quintuple shooting that left a man and two women dead.
Another adult and a 2-year-old boy also were seriously wounded in the incident that happened Thursday evening inside a third-floor apartment in the 8600 block of East 62nd Street.
Police have identified the victims as Darrell E. Thomas, 29, Victoria Brown, 28, and Ali R. Brown, 20, all of Kansas City. The two wounded victims remained hospitalized Friday.
Officers responded to the apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Inside, officers found the victims. There was no sign of a forced entry, and a male and a female were deceased. A second female was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
The 2-year-old boy is the son of Ali Brown.
Several neighbors said they heard at least five gunshots around 9:30 p.m.
“I thought I heard gunshots, so I came outside,” said one resident. “It was like a pop, pop, pop. To me, it sounded like gunshots from far away, but the noise sounded up close.”
Investigators have not said what prompted the shootings.
“At first, we didn’t think it was gunshots, but then we saw a whole bunch of cop cars arrive,” said another resident, who lives in the same building where the shootings occurred.
A third resident mentioned the shooting on Facebook: “I kno(w) right in front of my complex the (expletive) happen like 5 mins after I left to go to work I’m glad I left when I did.”
There have been four homicides reported in Kansas City this year. The city reported eight homicides during the same period in 2016. By the end of the year, there were 127 homicides in Kansas City.
“This is not a police problem or a community activist problem,” Sgt. Kari D. Thompson, a police spokeswoman said Friday. “It’s a Kansas City problem, and that means every member of our community has to take ownership in our healing. We need our families to come together and intervene in the lives of members of their families who are engaged in violent behavior.”
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
