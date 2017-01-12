KC motorist tells police he was shot while trying to give money to homeless person

A Kansas City motorist told police he was shot and robbed of his wallet early Thursday when he tried to give money to a person who appeared to be homeless.
Officers were called to a hospital around 12:30 a.m. on a reported shooting. The victim told officers that he was driving in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue when he stopped for a red traffic signal, police said.
The motorist said a person who had a sign and appeared to be homeless approached his vehicle. The victim pulled out his wallet to give the man some money but the pedestrian reached into the vehicle and tried to take the motorist’s wallet.
The men struggled over the wallet. The victim grabbed his pistol. He accidentally shot himself in the leg during the struggle. The pedestrian ran away.
The victim was later taken to a hospital in a private car where he was treated for an injury that was not life threatening.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments