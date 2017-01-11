Kansas City bus passenger allegedly had 11 pounds of meth, 1 pound of cocaine

A Missouri woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly was caught with 11 pounds of methamphetamine at a Kansas City bus station.
Rubi Espinoza, 26, of Mount Vernon, Mo., was arrested earlier this month at the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City.
She was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine with the intent to distribute.
According to court documents, police searched Espinoza’s luggage and found 11 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of cocaine.
She told police that she had gone to California for personal reasons. While there, she was contacted by a high school friend who asked if she wanted to make some money by transporting the drugs to Springfield, according to court documents.
