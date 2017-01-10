Independence police name the armed man fatally shot by officers

Independence police have identified a 51-year-old man who was fatally shot by officers after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at them as Carlos A. Cruz.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to reports of a suicidal man at the Independence Ridge Apartments in the 18900 block of East 37th Terrace South.
Officers found Cruz, an Independence resident, outside the apartments armed with a shotgun. The officers got others at the apartments to safety.
As police talked to Cruz, he allegedly pointed the shotgun toward the officers, and one officer shot him.
Police administered first aid to Cruz until paramedics arrived. Cruz was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
