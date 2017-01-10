Independence police name the armed man fatally shot by officers

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police Pause

1:14 File video: Lisa Irwin reported missing from home

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

2:36 Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby

2:10 NYE gunfire took out downtown loft window in KC

0:56 Man shot at Kansas City stop sign, he says

0:47 Shots fired at woman on Kansas City highway believed to be random

1:55 Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused