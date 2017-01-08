Independence police shoot and kill man they say was suicidal and armed with shotgun

Police responding to reports of a suicidal man in Independence fatally shot him after he allegedly pointed a shotgun in the direction of officers.
Independence police received reports of an armed suicidal man about 6:55 p.m. Saturday at the Independence Ridge Apartments in the 18900 block of East 37th Terrace South.
Officers found the man outside the apartments armed with a shotgun, police say. The officers got others at the apartments to safety.
As police communicated with the man, he allegedly pointed the shotgun toward officers, and one officer shot the man.
Police provided first aid to the man until medical units arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police were withholding the name of the man until he could be identified and relatives notified.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments