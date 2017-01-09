Overland Park murder trial set to begin Monday

Trial for a 20-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man charged in the New Year’s Eve 2014 killing of an Overland Park man is set to begin Monday.
Demario Thompson is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder in the Dec. 31, 2014, fatal shooting of Steven Sawyer.
Sawyer, 49, was killed outside his home in the 9200 block of West 83rd Terrace.
Relatives said at the time that Sawyer had gone outside to warm up his car when he encountered a car burglar and was fatally shot.
In addition to first-degree murder, Thompson is charged with auto burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.
The trial is expected to last most of the week.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments