Authorities want to question two men in connection with Riverside homicide

Authorities released photos Friday of two men wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide of a man found dead on a street in Riverside.
The Kansas City Metro Squad and the Riverside Police Department seek the public’s help in locating Jordan Wilson and Leandre “Dre” Boyd.
Authorities want to question the men in connection with the shooting death of Davon Rivera-Wright, 20, of Kansas City.
Rivera-Wright was found fatally shot about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Northcrest Apartments, located in the 5300 block of Northwest Karen Boulevard in Riverside.
Officers found Rivera-Wright sprawled on the pavement after responding to a call of shots fired.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), the Metro Squad at 816-372-9280, or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments