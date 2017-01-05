Crime

January 5, 2017 5:00 PM

Kansas City Metro Squad investigates deadly Riverside shooting

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Metro Squad was activated in the case of a man found fatally shot Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Riverside.

Authorities identified the man as Davon Rivera-Wright, 20, of Kansas City.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Northwest Karen Boulevard about 1:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers found Rivera-Wright sprawled on the pavement.

Authorities did not release suspect information or a possible motive.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NYE gunfire took out downtown loft window in KC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos