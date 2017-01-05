Kansas City Metro Squad investigates deadly Riverside shooting

0:47 Shots fired at woman on Kansas City highway believed to be random Pause

4:01 Sheriff describes abduction, sexual assault of Johnson County deputy as 'ambush'

0:08 Surveillance video of car sought in kidnapping and assault of Johnson County deputy

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:05 Suspects in rape, kidnap of Johnson County deputy make first appearance

1:23 Detective 'dropped the ball' in alleged molestation of 3-year-old girl

0:56 Man shot at Kansas City stop sign, he says

1:23 Police seek additional victims of two men accused of sexual assault of Joco deputy

1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task