Kansas City Metro Squad investigates deadly Riverside shooting

The Kansas City Metro Squad was activated in the case of a man found fatally shot Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Riverside.
Authorities identified the man as Davon Rivera-Wright, 20, of Kansas City.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Northwest Karen Boulevard about 1:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers found Rivera-Wright sprawled on the pavement.
Authorities did not release suspect information or a possible motive.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments