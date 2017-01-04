Shots fired at woman’s car at I-435 and I-70 appear to be random, police say

A woman told police that someone inside a gray Ford Mustang fired shots at her while she was exiting Interstate 70 onto Interstate 435 in Missouri Wednesday morning.
The woman told police that she was driving in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight when the Mustang with two males inside started following her, said Capt. Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
The woman got onto I-70 and headed east. The driver of the Mustang followed and was driving aggressively, she said.
“She noticed the vehicle behind her driving somewhat carelessly,” Graves said. “She attempted to put some distance between her and the other vehicle at which time she exited off the highway, going I-435 southbound.”
Someone inside the Mustang fired shots at her. The woman then drove home where she discovered that her vehicle had been hit by gunfire.
“At this time it appears to be random,” Graves said. Detectives continued to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about the aggravated assault is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments