Man says he was shot, robbed while stopped at Kansas City intersection

A man says he was shot and robbed when he stopped Wednesday morning at a stop sign in the Ivanhoe Southwest neighborhood of Kansas City.
Police responded about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 40th Street and Highland Avenue on a report of an armed robbery and shooting. However, officers didn’t find anything when they arrived, said Capt. Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
“The victim later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound,” Graves said.
The victim told police that he had been wounded while he was stopped at a stop sign in the area.
“Two suspects from a vehicle behind him approached his vehicle, demanded his property with a handgun, at which time the suspects fired one shot in his direction,” Graves said.
The victim was hit, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The victim fled the scene and met a family member who took him to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives were working with the victim to get a description of the two robbers.
Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
