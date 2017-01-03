Plea changes expected in killings of KCK officers Robert Melton and Brad Lancaster

Two men charged in the killings of two Kansas City, Kan., police officers last year are expected to change their not guilty pleas this afternoon.
Wyandotte County prosecutors sent out the notice late Tuesday morning announcing the plea changes.
Jamaal Lewis, 20, is charged in the July fatal shooting of Capt. Robert David Melton.
Curtis Ayers, 29, is charged with fatally shooting Detective Brad Lancaster in May.
Both men are charged in Wyandotte County District Court with capital murder.
Lancaster, 39, was shot as he tried to use his car to block a person running from other officers near the Kansas Speedway.
After Lancaster was shot, the man fled in the detective’s vehicle before carjacking another motorist in Kansas City, Kan.
He then stole another person’s car keys at gunpoint in Tonganoxie.
Police in Kansas City spotted that car later in the day and began a chase that ended when the car wrecked near Bannister Road and Bruce R. Watkins Drive.
The driver then shot a woman while attempting to steal her car. He was shot by Kansas City police and taken into custody.
Melton was among the officers who helped plan the funeral service for Lancaster.
He was killed in circumstances similar to how Lancaster was killed.
Melton, 46, was helping to search for suspects in a drive-by shooting when he attempted to use his patrol car to block a man and Jamaal R. Lewis, 20, allegedly fatally shot him.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
