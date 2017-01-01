Another triple shooting adds to New Year’s violence in KC

Kansas City police are asking for information about gunfire that injured three persons early Sunday on the 1700 block of Missouri Avenue.
About 2:30 a.m., officers responding to a report of shooting found two victims, both wounded in the shoulder. The victims said they were in their car when someone shot them. They were transported to a hospital with what authorities called serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Later a third victim arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He said he was in the same vehicle as the other two, police said.
Gun violence earlier on New Year’s Eve left one person dead near Ninth Street and Washington Avenue. At least six others in Kansas City were wounded, three of them hospitalized in serious or critical condition.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r
Comments