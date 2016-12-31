Kansas City marks 126th homicide in grim 2016 tally

A violent New Year’s Eve in Kansas City saw the homicide tally reach 126 for 2016.
Three people were shot and one person was killed in an incident near Ninth Street and Broadway. Police said two men and a woman were shot by a group of men. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, died. The other man and the woman were in serious but stable condition.
Police tape blocked off the area of Ninth Street between Broadway and Washington Street. Crime scene investigators continued to work the scene as midnight approached.
Another triple shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Blue Parkway. Police said the victims were southbound on Blue Parkway when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The victims’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Separately, a man was brought to Research Medical Center about 7:30 p.m. with a critical gunshot wound to the head. Police said he was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle headed west on Meyer Boulevard.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
