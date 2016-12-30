Crime

December 30, 2016 7:26 PM

Man with a mallet shot by ex-wife’s boyfriend in Northland

By Katy Bergen

A man was shot by his ex-wife’s boyfriend in a Northland neighborhood Friday evening after he threatened the boyfriend with a mallet, Kansas City Police say.

Kansas City Police Department officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of NE 83rd Terrace around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with critical injuries outside his ex-wife’s house.

The man had apparently threatened his ex-wife’s boyfriend with a mallet before the boyfriend shot him.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the department said Friday evening.

The boyfriend is in custody.

