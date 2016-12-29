Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting near Plaza Library

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4800 block of Main Street near the Plaza Library.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. One person has been confirmed dead at the scene.
The library has remained opened. The parking garage, where the shooting occurred, is closed. Police were pulling security camera video from the library.
Victim was a man in his late 30s. He was found in the middle of the garage.
No information about a suspect was available.
The northbound lane of Main near 49th Street is closed due to the homicide investigation.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
