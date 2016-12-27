She’s a Pistol gun store in Shawnee is closing

She’s a Pistol, the Shawnee gun store that relocated after a fatal 2015 shootout, is closing its doors.
Owner Becky Bieker announced the closing Tuesday on the store’s Facebook page.
“It has been an extremely difficult two years for us,” Bieker wrote. “The legal fees and greatly increased expenses have become significant. Unfortunately, the business is not able to cover its operating costs, nor late fees/penalties, any longer.”
Bieker’s husband, Jon Bieker, was fatally shot in January 2015, when four men tried to rob the store at its previous location in the 5700 block of Nieman Road.
Three of the four robbers were wounded in the shootout, which was captured on store surveillance cameras.
Four men are charged with first-degree murder in Bieker’s death and have trials scheduled for next year.
Becky Bieker said the store, which is now located in the 6400 block of Quivira Road, will close no later than 3 p.m. Saturday.
“I, and my team, are eternally grateful for everyone’s supportive words and prayers,” she wrote. “Please know that you each mean the world to us and you will all be missed greatly.”
She said the company will continue to provide firearm training classes at a different location.
She said customers with outstanding orders will be contacted to discuss the status and options. The store will also continue to accept transfers that have already been shipped and arrive by Friday.
A liquidation sale will begin Wednesday, according to the Facebook post.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments