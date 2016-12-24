KCK police investigate double homicide on I-70

Kansas City, Kan. police officers responded to a wreck on Interstate 70 west of the state line Saturday morning and found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds in one vehicle.
Police say that officers discovered a SUV and a passenger car after responding to an injury accident about 3 a.m. The man and the woman were both inside the SUV.
According to a release, Kansas City, Kan., Police Department officials think the man and the woman in the SUV were shot by the occupants of a third vehicle that drove away.
Police say the SUV struck a bridge before coming to rest in the middle of the road. The driver of a passenger car traveling westbound behind the SUV struck the SUV. That driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
