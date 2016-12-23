Suspect in rape of Johnson County deputy faces new rape charge in Jackson County

One of the men charged with kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy in October was charged Friday with raping an Independence woman in February.
Authorities said Friday that Brady Newman-Caddell was linked to the two crimes by DNA testing.
He was charged Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court with rape, two counts of sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child.
The charge filed Friday says Newman-Caddell raped the woman in Independence with her small child on the bed next to her. At the time, he lived in the same apartment building as the woman, according to court documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Newman-Caddell, 21, of Independence, has been jailed since October when he and another man, William Luth, were charged in Johnson County District Court with assaulting a female sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy was abducted from outside the detention center in Olathe and sexually assaulted before she was released in Jackson County.
According to court documents, after the attack on the deputy, investigators obtained DNA samples and entered them in a national database.
One of those samples matched another DNA sample obtained after the Independence woman was assaulted. Both samples matched Newman-Caddell, according to court documents.
The Independence victim told police that she was sleeping in bed with her 2-year-old daughter when she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom.
He put his hand over her face and told her to “shut up” before he began to rape her, according to the documents. When she tried to scream and fight back, the man told her he would hurt her daughter, she later told police.
The first man who assaulted her called out to another man to also rape her. The woman estimated that several men took turns assaulting her over a period of several hours.
At one point she grabbed her daughter and tried to run, but one of the men grabbed her and punched her.
Eventually, the men left and she contacted Independence police.
After Newman-Caddell was arrested in the Johnson County case, Independence police questioned him about the February rape.
According to the court documents, he allegedly admitted that he and Luth were involved in the Independence attack.
He reportedly told police that Luth was the first to rape the woman. Newman-Caddell allegedly said in his statement that he tried to have sex with her but couldn’t maintain an erection.
Newman-Caddell and Luth, 24, of Blue Springs, are being held in Johnson County. Bond for each is set at $1 million, and they are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court in February.
Luth is not charged in the Independence case.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments