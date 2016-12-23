Standoff that closed I-29 in Platte County is over

Authorities said they have taken a man into custody after a standoff forced the closure of Interstate 29 in both directions north of Kansas City in Platte County.
MM 24.0 North bound I-29@MoDOT pic.twitter.com/lK4Jg5mxy8— Stefanie Waldren (@Orfun) December 23, 2016
Authorities shut down the interstate Friday morning after reports that there was a man armed with a rifle at a rest stop on the interstate near Dearborn.
The highway was closed for several hours, creating significant traffic delays.
It ended just after 1 p.m. Friday when the man was taken into custody.
No shots were fired, and no one was hurt during the standoff.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
