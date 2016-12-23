Crime

December 23, 2016 10:40 AM

Standoff that closed I-29 in Platte County is over

By Tony Rizzo

and Joe Robertson

Authorities said they have taken a man into custody after a standoff forced the closure of Interstate 29 in both directions north of Kansas City in Platte County.

Authorities shut down the interstate Friday morning after reports that there was a man armed with a rifle at a rest stop on the interstate near Dearborn.

The highway was closed for several hours, creating significant traffic delays.

It ended just after 1 p.m. Friday when the man was taken into custody.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt during the standoff.

