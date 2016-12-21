Police seek man after pickup rams patrol car and officer fires shots

An Overland Park police officer fired shots at a pickup truck early Wednesday after the driver allegedly rammed the officer’s patrol car and then turned toward the officer.
The incident began about 4:45 a.m. near 80th Street and Antioch Road when the officer ran a computer check on a red truck and determined that its license plate was reported stolen, according to a police spokesman.
When the officer attempted to stop the truck, the truck reversed and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle. The pickup then turned toward the officer, and the officer fired shots.
The pickup driver fled, and police said they did not know whether anyone had been hit.
Police said they are looking for a man in connection with the incident.
They identified the man as 29-year-old Casey Lee Smith.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Olathe police at 913-971-6950.
