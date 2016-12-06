Off-duty KC police officer unhurt after being shot at near Ruskin High School

Kansas City police were investigating after shots were fired at an off-duty police officer Tuesday night near Ruskin High School.
Police said shots were fired about 7:40 p.m. at Ruskin Way and East 111th Terrace.
The officer was not injured.
The officer was working an off-duty job in the 11000 block of Ruskin Way, police said. As the officer sat in his personal vehicle, a suspect approached on foot and began firing.
Police said the suspect fled and was last seen in a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477) or 911.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments