Alleged robber with toy gun who got shot by North KC clerk now facing charges

Clay County authorities have charged a 38-year-old man who was shot by a clerk when he allegedly tried to hold up a North Kansas City gas station with a toy gun with robbery.
Tho Van Tran of Moutainlake Terrace, Wash., faces first-degree attempted robbery for the incident that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pour Boys gas station located in the 2600 block of North Chouteau Trafficway.
During the attempted holdup, the store clerk shot Van Tran in the left shoulder after Van Tran allegedly pulled out a “handgun” and demanded money.
The clerk yelled at Van Tran, who was sprawled on the floor, “It’s just a toy gun,” according to court records.
Prosecutors alleged that Van Tran walked into the store, picked up a candy bar and asked the clerk how much the candy cost. Van Tran then gave the clerk a handful of change. As the clerk counted the money, Van Tran allegedly pulled out a gun and yelled several times, “Gimme the money (expletive).”
The clerk then pulled out a handgun and shot Van Tran.
Police arrived and took Van Tran to a nearby hospital. Bond was set at $75,000.
Court records showed that Van Tran had previously been arrested for shoplifting, burglary, a parole violation and drug possession.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
