Man fatally shot by Kansas City police was ready for a shoot-out with officers, police said

4:55 Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct' Pause

2:04 Deputy Fire Chief updates on rescue from trench collapse in KC

3:18 Police arrest dozens of low-wage workers at Fight for 15 protest

3:02 Syrian refugee families struggle to make KC home

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:58 Parents ask Shawnee Mission School District to reconsider ban on safety pins