Man fatally shot by Kansas City police was ready for a shoot-out with officers, police said

A Kansas City Police Department officer on Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a man who police said was reaching for a gun after pulling over the man’s car on Van Brunt Boulevard.
No officers were injured, but police performed CPR on a man who had been shot at Eighth Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
The shooting when Kansas City police street narcotics officers pulled over a car on Van Brunt near 8th Street as part of a planned arrest. The man, a suspect in several robberies, had told police Wednesday morning that he was armed and ready for a shootout with officers if they attempted to arrest him, police said Wednesday.
When police pulled him over, initially the man complied with the plainclothes officers but apparently changed his mind, police said.
The shooting happened when officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes, tried to remove the man from the car. One of the officers shot the man as he reached for a gun, police said. The officers immediately rendered first aid and called for paramedics.
The shooting occurred in the middle of the street on Van Brunt.
Police blocked traffic for several blocks around the scene.
Police were working to determine how many hots were fired and how many officers were involved.
Police Chief Darryl Forté was on the scene but declined to comment. Several of his top commanders and the department’s legal adviser also were on the scene.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and two of her assistants arrived to oversee the investigation.
A man who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting said he saw the police pull a man and a woman from a car and later place the man in an ambulance.
Lopez and another worker at his father’s automotive shop in the 800 block of Van Brunt said that they didn’t hear gunshots but happened upon the shooting after hearing sirens.
“We heard the sirens, came outside and saw about four or five undercover police cars,” Lopez said.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
