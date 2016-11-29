Police seek two charged in death of 4-year-old Kansas City, Kan., girl

Kansas City, Kan., police are asking for help to find two people charged in the child abuse death of a 4-year-old girl.
Honesty Sanders was found injured in May inside an apartment in the 700 block of Vermont Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
On Tuesday, police said they were looking for the girl’s father Devondre Sanders, 27, and his 23-year-old girlfriend Sierra Mitchell. They are both charged with first-degree murder in the little girl’s death, according to police.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
