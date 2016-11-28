Police shoot, kill person at Olathe Wal-Mart after officer was injured, police say

Police fatally shot a person outside an Olathe Wal-Mart Sunday night after the person allegedly struck an officer with a blunt object and refused to put it down.
The incident began about 10:30 p.m. when police responded to reports of an armed person at the Wal-Mart near Santa Fe Street and Kansas 7.
Officers found a person allegedly armed with a blunt object. Police told the person to put the weapon down, but the person refused, according to police.
During the confrontation, the person allegedly struck and injured an officer. Officers then shot the person, who died at the scene.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
The Johnson County Multijurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is investigating the fatal shooting. The team is comprised of investigators from multiple agencies. The Johnson County Crime Lab is collecting and examining evidence from the scene.
The officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
