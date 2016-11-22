Payroll manager admits to $1.5 million embezzlement from two major KC-area employers

A Lee’s Summit woman admitted Tuesday to stealing $1.5 million from Black & Veatch and Garmin when she worked in senior payroll jobs at those companies.
Patricia Webb, 44, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City to three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
She admitted in U.S. District Court to embezzling $1,255,175 million from Garmin while she worked as a senior payroll specialist there; $302,183 from Black & Veatch while she was a global payroll manager there; and $7,385 from Tristar Benefit Administrators, a company that handled health care savings accounts for Garmin.
