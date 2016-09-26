KC police plan to begin body camera testing this week

For the next 90 days, about 25 Kansas City police officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras, police officials announced Monday.
The test period is expected to begin sometime this week and will enable police officials to determine how they would store footage collected from the body cameras and whether equipment upgrades are needed.
“We’ve seen other agencies rush to get the cameras out and then have to pull them back because they couldn’t afford the storage costs or other issues,” Police Chief Darryl Forté said in a statement. “We don’t want that to happen in Kansas City. If we promise something to people, we want to be able to keep that promise.”
A host of civil rights organizations have demanded that every officer wear a body camera in the aftermath of fatal officer-involved shootings of unarmed citizens. Some have warned that the technology promises no easy solution for confrontations between civilians and police.
Some area law enforcement agencies, including the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Lenexa police, already have equipped their patrol and field officers with body cameras. The Unified Government in Kansas City, Kan., recently approved funding of police body cameras.
At least one community group said they support the use of body-worn cameras for police officers because it would help create transparency.
“Every measure we can take, as a community to ensure just and fair policing is a step in the right direction,” said Lora McDonald, executive director of More2 (More Squared), a social justice coalition of about 27 congregations throughout Kansas City.
In Kansas City, officers assigned to the patrol, bike and traffic divisions will wear the body-worn cameras during the 90-day test period. Police officials want to see how much video footage each officer will generate. Officers who use the cameras also will be surveyed about their experience at the end of the test period.
A private vendor has loaned Kansas City police about 25 body-worn cameras to test. The department expects to spend about $1,000 in overtime to train the officers to use the equipment.
Footage generated during the test will be treated the same as police dashboard camera video, which is subject to the Missouri Open Records law and cannot be released if part of an ongoing investigation, said Maj. Scott Gleaser, commander of the patrol bureau. There also are limitations on what footage can be released.
Kansas City began using dashboard cameras in the late 1990s. The body-worn cameras will have a manual activation feature.
“Certainly the perspective of the body-worn camera would help us gather more information,” Gleaser said. “They don’t tell the whole story. They give more information than what we have right now and that is important.”
At the conclusion of the 90-day test period, department officials should have an accurate cost estimate of storing body-worn camera footage, which they will later present to city officials for budget consideration.
The test should begin within the week, as soon as the department’s IT generates a storage system. That exact date of when the test period will begin is yet to be determined.
