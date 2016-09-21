Police investigate the deaths of two found inside Prairie Village home

Police were investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found Tuesday afternoon inside a Prairie Village house.
Police discovered the bodies about 2 p.m. Tuesday inside a house in the 6000 block of West 78th Terrace after being called to check the welfare of the residents, according to media reports.
Police have not released information about the deaths, including the identity of the people and what might have caused their deaths.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
