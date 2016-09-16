Change of venue for KCK man accused in five murders

A Kansas City, Kan., man charged with killing five men in two states has been granted a change of venue to St. Louis from mid-Missouri.
Pablo Serrano-Vitorino allegedly killed four men in Kansas City, Kan., in March, then fled to Montgomery County, Mo., where he allegedly killed another man before he was arrested.
On Thursday, a judge in Montgomery County granted his request for a change of venue and ordered the case moved to St. Louis.
Serrano-Vitorino, 40, is charged in Montgomery County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary in the shooting death of Randy J. Nordman, 49, of New Florence, Mo.
He is also charged in Wyandotte County with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Michael Capps, 41, Jeremy Waters, 36, and brothers Clint Harter, 27, and Austin Harter, 29.
Capps lived next door to Serrano-Vitorino, who allegedly barged into his house with an assault-style rifle and shot all four men.
He will be tried in Wyandotte County after the Missouri case is completed. He faces a possible death sentence in both states.
