Kylr Yust, questioned in woman’s disappearance, to appear in court Thursday

Systematic failure delays investigation into rape of 4-year-old

Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

Kylr Yust is transferred to KCMO police station

Man accused of driving drunk, killing a sheriff’s deputy appears in court

Graphic content: She’s a Pistol gunfight unfolds on video

Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:49