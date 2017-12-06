Candidate filing for next municipal election in Lee’s Summit, Greenwood begins Dec. 12

Candidate filing for next municipal election begins Dec. 12
The filing period for candidates in upcoming municipal elections in Lee’s Summit and Greenwood opens Dec. 12, both cities announced recently.
In Lee’s Summit, an election will be held for mayor at-large, council member seats in each of the four districts, and a municipal judge in Division 263 — all for four-year terms.
There will be an additional seat up for election in Lee’s Summit’s District 4 for a two-year term.
Never miss a local story.
Candidates must file an application in person with the city clerk’s office beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 12 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 S.E. Green St.
For more information about the next citywide election in Lee’s Summit, visit cityofls.net or contact the city clerk via email to Trisha.Fowler-Arcuri@cityofLS.net or by calling 816-969-1007.
In Greenwood, candidates must file with the city clerk at City Hall, 709 W. Main St.
The municipal election will be held in Greenwood for mayor, a member of the board of aldermen for Ward 1, and a member of the board of aldermen for Ward 2 — all two-year terms.
For more information about filing in Greenwood, visit the city’s website.
The elections in both cities are set for April 3, 2018.
Summit Theatre Group to present ‘Nuncrackers’
Performances of “Nuncrackers,” a dinner theater production of the Summit Theatre Group, will run Dec. 14-17 at the Metropolitan Community College-Longview Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
“Nuncrackers” is described in a release as “the story of an inaugural special put on through cable access television. It’s a show full of holiday carols, a Secret Santa and a hilarious take on Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker Ballet.’”
The “Nuncrackers” cast includes Diana Leonard, of Blue Springs, as Reverend Mother; Kathleen Kettner, of Independence, as Sister Hubert; Brittany Hill, of Raymore, as Sister Robert Anne; Abbey Downs, of Blue Springs, as Sister Mary Paul; Dana Reynolds, of Lee’s Summit, as Sister Mary Leo; Kenny Taylor, of Lee’s Summit, as Father Virgil Manly Trott; and the four Children of Mount Saint Helen’s — Charity Harris, Christian Harris, Victoria Scheuer, and Raleigh Wallace, all of Lee’s Summit.
“This season, (Summit Theatre Group) has been noted for presenting high quality literature that added to the cultural landscape of Lee’s Summit,” Director Ben Martin said in a release. “‘Nuncrackers’ will destroy that reputation in the first few minutes after the lights come up. In all seriousness, if that is possible with this show, we are just going to have a rollicking good time with ‘Nuncrackers.’ There is a perfect mix of comedy and sweet sentimentality that will be a great lead-in to the Christmas season.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. for its performances Dec. 14-16. On Dec. 17, doors open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch is served at 1 p.m.
Tickets for “Nuncrackers” are $45 and $40 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online at summittheatre.org. This special dinner theater ticket includes a meal and dessert.
For more information, contact Summit Theatre Group President Ben Martin at 816-522-8387.
Lee’s Summit Cares receives Truman Heartland grants
Lee’s Summit Cares announced Nov. 28 that two of its initiatives were given major grants by the Truman Heartland Community Foundation.
LS Cares received $5,000 for its Bridges initiative and $10,250 for its Bully Prevention program.
Bridges is described as “an innovative parenting program that combines the long-running Love and Logic courses, academic involvement and community bonding to reduce neighborhood violence.”
Its Bully Prevention program for elementary school students provides in-classroom training for youth in kindergarten, fifth and sixth grades. The program for middle and high school students includes a school assessment of policies, procedures, and school culture with youth-led curriculum and an awareness campaign.
A secondary educational program is being piloted at Summit Lakes Middle School. Additional funding provided by the foundation will go toward expanding the new program into Lee’s Summit middle and high schools.
For more information on LS Cares, visit www.lscares.org.
Local benefits experts, attorney receives honor
Andrew Ky Haynes, director of Haynes Benefits PC in Lee’s Summit, was honored and inducted as a fellow by the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, one of 12 given that distinction by the group at its annual dinner recently in San Francisco.
Haynes specializes in health-benefit law and is known as a national authority on healthcare and benefits. He’s led hundreds of seminars, webinars, and media events on health-care reform.
Along with Haynes, at least three others from the Kansas City area were inducted as a fellow — including Haynes’s co-worker, Thomas Graves, senior counsel at Haynes Benefits PC.
Haynes Benefits PC, 1650 N.E. Grand St. in Lee’s Summit, focuses on employee benefits and human-resource law.
Comments