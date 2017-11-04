Fire department promotes deployed Missouri National Guard member to captain

Fire department promotes National Guard member to captain
The Lee’s Summit Fire Department recently announced the promotion of Ben Hicks, a paramedic/specialist, to the rank of captain.
Hicks, a first lieutenant with the Missouri National Guard, is currently deployed in Qatar with the 138th Infantry Division.
The fire department presented Hicks with his badge via teleconference Nov. 4 at Lee’s Summit City Hall.
Hicks started with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department in 2004, working through the ranks to paramedic/specialist and testing for captain prior to his current deployment.
Hicks also serves as a tactical medic with the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s Emergency Services Squad.
He will be assigned to the Fire Department’s Training Division when he returns from overseas in early 2018.
Veterans welcome to attend LSHS assembly
Lee’s Summit High School is inviting all U.S. military veterans to attend a special event in their honor Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.
The high school is hosting its fifth annual Veterans Day assemblies with two identical 35-minute assemblies at 10:35 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The two events are scheduled to allow all students at the school to attend and honor the veterans.
Honored guests may attend one or both assemblies. Veterans, along with their families, are asked to report to the Brockman Lecture Hall by 10:25 a.m. for the first assembly and by 11:20 a.m. for the second assembly.
Students and staff members are encouraged to invite family members who are veterans.
Benefit concert Nov. 13 at First Presbyterian Church
“Croon,” a show featuring an award-winning singer Todd Murray, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 1625 N.W. O’Brien Road in Lee’s Summit.
Murray won Best Male Vocalist and “Croon” won the Broadway World Show of the Year in 2016. He was also presented the Margaret Whiting Award for Excellence in song interpretation at the 2016 Cabaret Convention held in New York.
Murray has produced several albums, including one that features a duet with Kansas City native Marilyn Maye.
Tickets are $25 or $20 for students. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 816-812-8979 or email tomandroxee@gmail.com.
