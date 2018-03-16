What’s happening in Johnson County

March 17
5th Annual Blessed Dress Prom Boutique: Central United Methodist Church is hosting an event that provides free dresses for high school girls who are without resources, more than 2,000 new or gently used from sizes 0 to 26, all are welcome, donations of dresses, evening bags, jewelry, and cash are welcome year-round, 3 to 7 p.m. on March 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17, Central United Methodist Church, 5144 Oak St., Kansas City, Mo., blesseddresskc@gmail.com.
March 17-18
“Freaky Friday”: Features a cast of 30 teens accompanied by a live orchestra, Music Theatre Kansas City’s pilot production live performance of Disney’s “Freaky Friday,” 7 p.m. on March 16, 2 and 7 p.m. on March 17-18, B&B Shawnee 18, 16301 Midland Drive, Shawnee, $8-$20, www.mtkc.org or www.bbtheatres.com.
March 20
Olathe Garden & Civic Club: Program on attracting pollinators to the garden, visitors welcome, 12:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe.
March 23
Lenten Fish Dinner: Baked and fried fish, pizza, macaroni and cheese and more, church benefit, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Church of The Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, $9.50 adults, $5 children, 913-681-3348.
Fish Fry: Bring the family to enjoy a lenten fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Agnes School Cafeteria, 5130 Mission Road, Roeland Park, 913-262-2400 or church@stagneskc.org.
Lent Dinner: Enjoy your choice of enchilada casserole or chile relleno, beans and rice, dessert and raffles will also be there, 1 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 213, 1044 S. 26th St., Kansas City, Kan., $7.
March 24
Legislative Breakfast: Legislators will be in attendance to discus issues and offer the most current legislative updates, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 members, $30, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
March 27
2018 State of the County Address & Luncheon: Join us to hear the annual update on Johnson County projects, priorities, and collaborative programs within the community, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Ritz Charles Overland Park, 9000 W. 137th St., Overland Park, $35, 913-498-1514, ext. 2 or erine@leawoodchamber.org.
March 28
Speakeasy: The birth of American pop song, sip on a prohibition cocktail, sample 1920s hors d’oeuvres while George Harter, founder of the Musical Theater Heritage Company, enlightens the crowd with pop music from that era, come in your 1920s glad rags, reservations and password required, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, 913-248-2360.
March 29
Executive Leadership Series: Overland Park Chamber of Commerce featured speaker Will Shields, owner of 68’s Inside Sports and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, reservations are required, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
April 6
Taco Dinner: Enjoy great tacos and rice, proceeds to benefit Guadalupe Centers youth recreation programs, four tacos and rice, delivery of 10 or more orders if nearby, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, Kansas City, Kan., $6 each, 816-421-1015 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
