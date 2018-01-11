What’s happening in Johnson County

Several celebrations of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — shown here in a reflective moment in March, 1968, mere weeks before his assassination — are planned around Johnson County next week.
Jan. 14

Kansas City Jazz Vespers: Features The Sons of Brasil, one of the region’s best Latin jazz groups performing all over the city, 6 to 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Kansas City, 100 W. Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, Mo., free, 816-942-1866 or www.kcjazzvespers.com.

Jan. 15

14th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: Honoring chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Commissioners and the student scholarship award winners, in addition individuals with diversity advocate awards will recognize people in specific fields, 5:30 p.m.., Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, 913-912-7195 or mlkingcomm@gmail.com.

Continuing the Dream Through Love and Peace in Times Like These: The featured speaker Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of the nationally renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, kicking off the event with a motorcade of hunger, that will begin at 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, individuals are encouraged to bring canned goods, formal program will begin at 11 a.m., Jack E. Reardon Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 913-908-4090 or smallideas1@yahoo.com.

NAMI Family to Family Course: 11 week series of classes for caregiver and not the loved one with mental illness, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, free, 913-744-1672 or emilykrier@gmail.com.

Jan. 17

Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.

JCCC Lunch Event: Networking more than collecting business, with Alana Muller, author of Coffee Lunch Coffee, a practical guide to mastering networking, registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., JCCC, Regnier Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25, 913-469-2323 or zgredlic@jccc.edu.

Jan. 18

Morning Mingling: Join the Leawood Chamber of Commerce for a great networking event, reservations requested, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Shawnee Mission Health, 7820 W. 165th St., Overland Park, 913-498-1514, ext. 0.

Jan. 20

Legislative Breakfast Series: First of four sponsored by the Johnson County Public Policy Council, designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the legislative delegates, 7:30 a.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 Chamber members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

11th Annual Peace Builders Luncheon: Keynote speaker Nedra Bonds along with recognition to Matthew Hughes, executive director of International Relations Council and Kansas City Ethnic Enrichment Commission, registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, Conover Hall, 4501 Walnut St., Kansas City, Mo., $35, info@kcglobalconcepts.org.

Jan. 24

Ownership Thinking 2018: Coaching and consulting firm will work with business owners and professionals who want to do more, work smarter, maintain great employees, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Landler Training, 10955 Lowell Ave., Ste. 50, Overland Park, 913-451-1760.

Jan. 25

Leawood Chamber Young Professionals Lunch and Learn: Join Mona Raglow, Queen of Implementation and mother of the monaplanner, as she facilitates “Say No to Say Yes – Getting the Right Things done at the Right Time”. You’ll learn the pitfalls of being a Yes person, and the three benefits of learning how to say no with grace and ease, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., $18.50 members, $25 others, leawoodchamber.org/refund-policy or 913-498-1514 ext 0.

Overland Park Chamber Working Lunch: Come and make new business connections at this networking event, members only, noon to 1:30 p.m., Stroud’s Overland Park, 8301 W. 135th St., Overland Park, $25, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.

Jan. 27

Shawnee Chamber Annual Dinner: A night under the big top, cocktain receiption, silent auction dinner and dancing, black tie optional event, 5:30 to 11 p.m., Sheraton Overland Park, 6100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $125, mtaylor@shawneekschamber.com.

Feb. 1

Overland Park Chamber EDC Honors Lunch 2018: Attend the luncheon as they recognize Overland Park’s business leaders, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Johnson County Community College, Regnier Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, $40 members, non members $50, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

