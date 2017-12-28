What’s happening in Johnson County

Discarded Christmas trees are gathered for recycling in this 2011 file photo. Find out when and where recycling is available in Johnson County.
December 28, 2017 11:51 AM

Dec. 30-Jan. 7

Christmas Tree Recycling: You can drop your tree at the following locations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch; Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty; Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira; and Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, 913-895-6273.

Holiday Lights: Bring hot cocoa, cookies and blankets as you view the lights and hear the music from the warmth of your car, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.

Dec. 30

Pre-New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser: An evening filled with Tejano music such as Hugo Guerrero, Jess Lopez, Calle Seis, along with Las Estrellas and Paradize band, food, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Hispanic Heritage Organization, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve 2017 Party: Featuring well known band One Night Stand, appetizers, champagne toast at midnight and more, call for reservations 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Ritz Charles, 9000 W. 137th St., Overland Park $30 or $80, 913-685-2600.

Jan. 3

Oak Park Book Club:The only thing as enjoyable as a good book is talking about it, join in, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Blue Jacket, Overland Park, 913-826-4600.

Table Top Game Night: Learn fun new board games bring your favorites to share and get to know new people all ages welcome, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, 913-826-4600.

Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.

Jan. 4

Tech Thursdays: Hands on help with basic computer skills internet or email, lean how to access the eLibrary on your tablet or smartphone, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, 913-826-4600.

Jan. 6

English as a Second Language: Lean and improve your English, it is essential to maintain business and find jobs, 9 to 11 a.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Blue Jacket, Overland Park, 913-826-4600.

Jan. 10

Read to a Dog: Children can practice reading to a dog as a great way to improve their reading skills, 4 to 5 p.m., Leawood Pioneer Library, 4700 Town Center Drive, Leawood.

Wednesday Wake Up: Join the Overland Park Chamber for coffee and a great networking event, members only, registration requested, 8 to 10 a.m., Overland Park Regional Medical Center, 10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, 913-491-3600.

Jan. 15

14th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: Honoring chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Commissioners and the student scholarship award winners, in addition individuals with diversity advocate awards will recognize people in specific fields, 5:30 p.m.., Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, 913-912-7195 or mlkingcomm@gmail.com.

Continuing the Dream Through Love and Peace in Times Like These: The featured speaker Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of the nationally renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, kicking off the event with a motorcade of hunger, that will begin at 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, individuals are encouraged to bring canned goods, formal program will begin at 11 a.m., Jack E. Reardon Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 913-908-4090 or smallideas1@yahoo.com.

NAMI Family to Family Course: 11 week series of classes for caregiver and not the loved one with mental illness, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, free, 913-744-1672 or emilykrier@gmail.com.

Jan. 17

Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.

Jan. 18

Morning Mingling: Join the Leawood Chamber of Commerce for a great networking event, reservations requested, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Shawnee Mission Health, 7820 W. 165th St., Overland Park, 913-498-1514, ext. 0.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com

