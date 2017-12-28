What’s happening in Johnson County

Dec. 30-Jan. 7
Christmas Tree Recycling: You can drop your tree at the following locations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch; Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty; Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira; and Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, 913-895-6273.
Holiday Lights: Bring hot cocoa, cookies and blankets as you view the lights and hear the music from the warmth of your car, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Dec. 30
Pre-New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser: An evening filled with Tejano music such as Hugo Guerrero, Jess Lopez, Calle Seis, along with Las Estrellas and Paradize band, food, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Hispanic Heritage Organization, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve 2017 Party: Featuring well known band One Night Stand, appetizers, champagne toast at midnight and more, call for reservations 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Ritz Charles, 9000 W. 137th St., Overland Park $30 or $80, 913-685-2600.
Jan. 3
Oak Park Book Club:The only thing as enjoyable as a good book is talking about it, join in, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Blue Jacket, Overland Park, 913-826-4600.
Table Top Game Night: Learn fun new board games bring your favorites to share and get to know new people all ages welcome, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, 913-826-4600.
Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.
Jan. 4
Tech Thursdays: Hands on help with basic computer skills internet or email, lean how to access the eLibrary on your tablet or smartphone, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, 913-826-4600.
Jan. 6
English as a Second Language: Lean and improve your English, it is essential to maintain business and find jobs, 9 to 11 a.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Blue Jacket, Overland Park, 913-826-4600.
Jan. 10
Read to a Dog: Children can practice reading to a dog as a great way to improve their reading skills, 4 to 5 p.m., Leawood Pioneer Library, 4700 Town Center Drive, Leawood.
Wednesday Wake Up: Join the Overland Park Chamber for coffee and a great networking event, members only, registration requested, 8 to 10 a.m., Overland Park Regional Medical Center, 10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, 913-491-3600.
Jan. 15
14th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: Honoring chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Commissioners and the student scholarship award winners, in addition individuals with diversity advocate awards will recognize people in specific fields, 5:30 p.m.., Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, 913-912-7195 or mlkingcomm@gmail.com.
Continuing the Dream Through Love and Peace in Times Like These: The featured speaker Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of the nationally renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, kicking off the event with a motorcade of hunger, that will begin at 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, individuals are encouraged to bring canned goods, formal program will begin at 11 a.m., Jack E. Reardon Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 913-908-4090 or smallideas1@yahoo.com.
NAMI Family to Family Course: 11 week series of classes for caregiver and not the loved one with mental illness, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, free, 913-744-1672 or emilykrier@gmail.com.
Jan. 17
Grief Support Meeting: For individuals grieving from the death of a spousal partner, significant other or close family member, an opportunity to grief within a Jewish spiritual context in a warm and confidential environment, 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, Room A, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-730-1457 or lschulte@jfskc.org.
Jan. 18
Morning Mingling: Join the Leawood Chamber of Commerce for a great networking event, reservations requested, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Shawnee Mission Health, 7820 W. 165th St., Overland Park, 913-498-1514, ext. 0.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
