This KC dad wasn’t coming home until Christmas. Then, a man in uniform came to school

More Videos 2:04 Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school Pause 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 2:12 KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 1:56 Cuonzo Martin expects mistakes during Mizzou's first game 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school Brandon Williams, of the U.S. Army Reserves, came back home from Afghanistan and surprised his 6-year-old daughter at Sunflower Elementary School on Nov. 8. Watch how his daughter reacts when she sees her daddy after spending months apart. Brandon Williams, of the U.S. Army Reserves, came back home from Afghanistan and surprised his 6-year-old daughter at Sunflower Elementary School on Nov. 8. Watch how his daughter reacts when she sees her daddy after spending months apart. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Brandon Williams, of the U.S. Army Reserves, came back home from Afghanistan and surprised his 6-year-old daughter at Sunflower Elementary School on Nov. 8. Watch how his daughter reacts when she sees her daddy after spending months apart. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star