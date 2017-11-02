Johnson Countian of the Year to be honored at banquet is next week

Mission Hills resident Mark Gilman will be honored Nov. 11 as the 2017 Johnson Countian of the Year at “Some Enchanted Evening,” a fundraising gala for scholarships at Johnson County Community College.
The 31st annual event, which takes place at the Overland Park Marriott Hotel, is sponsored by the JCCC Foundation and kicks off with a social hour at 6 p.m.
Gilman is chairman of the board of Gill Studios in Lenexa and has been a longtime supporter of the performing arts and community health initiatives.
After college and the Army, the college said in a news release, Gilman joined Gill Studios in 1962 as a salesman and moved through the ranks to become company president. He’s been Gill Studios’ chairman since 2005.
Gilman has served on foundation boards for Shawnee Mission Health since 1977, Missouri Repertory Theatre from 1980 to 1996, and JCCC since 1989. He was a member of the Kansas Arts Commission from 2001 to 2004.
Thanks to a gift from Gilman, the community college’s Polsky Theatre has a LARES digital acoustic enhancement system, which the college says has dramatically improved the listening experience there.
Gilman also has received awards from civic organizations and a printing industry trade group.
Individual seats at “Some Enchanted Evening” are $250. Tickets can be purchased at jccc.edu/foundation. The event has raised for $7 million for the scholarship program through the year, the college said.
Panel discussion on Kansas gerrymandering
“Gerrymandering: The Beast That Ate a State” is the topic of a Nov. 4 presentation by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County.
Gerrymandering is the drawing of irregular political districts that virtually assure the victory of a certain party. When that occurs, the league said in a release, politicians end up choosing voters instead of the other way around.
Panelists for the free discussion will be Joann Dolan of the Kansas Legislative Research Department, former Kansas state Sen. Tim Owens, and Kansas City Kansas Community College math professor Dagney Velazquez.
The event starts at 9 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
‘Young Frankenstein’ opens at Jewish Community Center
The Jewish Community Center’s White Theatre opens its 13th season Nov. 4 with the Mel Brooks musical comedy “Young Frankenstein.”
Directed by Missy Koonce, the musical features the infamous Victor Frankenstein’s grandson, Frederick, who travels to Transylvania to inherit his family estate.
Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 9, 11, 16, and 18 with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12, and 19.
The White Theatre is on the Jewish Community Center campus, 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.
In conjunction with the production, actor Roger Bart — who starred as Dr. Frankenstein on Broadway — will be in town for two events:
▪ Talkback with Roger Bart — after the Nov. 18 evening show, the actor will share insights about portraying Dr. Frankenstein and the Broadway production during a conversation with the audience;
▪ Brunch with Roger Bart — 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, with Bart talking about his career during a kosher brunch. Tickets are $50.
Tickets for “Young Frankenstein” are $23 for the general public, $16 for JCC members and $12 for students.
To reserve performance and brunch tickets, call the box office at 913-327-8054, email boxoffice@thejkc.org, or visit the box office in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. The box office also opens one hour before performances.
Art show and reception in Leawood
Leawood will present its second “Natural Reflections” Plein Air Art Event and reception, featuring works created last month by local painters and photographers working in city parks.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 5-17 at the Better Homes and Gardens real estate office, 3740 W. 106th St. in Mission Farms.
The public is invited to an awards reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 that will include free entertainment, music, and food.
All the art will be available for purchase throughout the exhibition period. Part of the sale price will benefit Leawood Foundation projects or the Leawood Stage Company’s “Performing Arts Fund.”
Construction begins on Shawnee Mission aquatic center
The Shawnee Mission School District broke ground Oct. 26 on its new Aquatic Center inside Lenexa’s City Center on 87th Street Parkway.
Construction should be finished in the summer of 2019. The aquatic center, built as part of a bond issue approved by voters in 2015, will have a 50-meter pool for swim meets as well as a smaller pool..
The school district, the city of Lenexa, Johnson County Park & Recreation District, ACI Boland, and J.E. Dunn Construction all are involved with the project.
County tax base grows more than 6 percent
The tax base in Johnson County rose 6.37 percent during the past year, despite a slight dip in personal property values, County Clerk John Bartolac announced Nov. 1.
The valuations as of Oct. 31:
▪ Overall valuation nearly reached $9.86 billion, compared to $9.23 billion last year;
▪ Real estate valuation was up 6.58 percent, from $8.9 billion last year to $9.52 billion this year;
▪ Personal property valuation, which includes vehicles, decreased 1.16 percent to about $104.6 million. It was about $105.8 million in 2016;
▪ State assessed utilities increased 1.4 percent to $236.5 million, compared to $233.2 million a year ago.
The valuation is used to determine property-tax rates for cities, school districts, and other entitites. Find the levies and valuation information at www.jocogov.org/rta.
