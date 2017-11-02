Scared of storms? A Leawood fifth grader’s idea beat out 13,000 in invention contest

More Videos 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Pause 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 0:35 Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:04 Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 0:31 Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 1:36 Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 10-year-old girl invented a special pillow. Now she’s up for $250,000 prize Julia Luetje, who designed a pillow for children who are afraid of thunder, spoke about her invention recently at The Barstow School in Kansas City. The Leawood native’s invention was one of five chosen among 13,000 entrants in the national Dreamvention contest. Voters will now decide at www.mydreamvention.com which of the five receives a $250,000 grand prize. Big ideas runs in the family as Julia is the granddaughter of Bob Bernstein, who created the McDonald’s Happy Meal. Julia Luetje, who designed a pillow for children who are afraid of thunder, spoke about her invention recently at The Barstow School in Kansas City. The Leawood native’s invention was one of five chosen among 13,000 entrants in the national Dreamvention contest. Voters will now decide at www.mydreamvention.com which of the five receives a $250,000 grand prize. Big ideas runs in the family as Julia is the granddaughter of Bob Bernstein, who created the McDonald’s Happy Meal. Allison Long and Katy Bergen The Kansas City Star

