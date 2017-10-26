Think you could learn Mandarin? This Kansas kindergarten classroom is Chinese-only

More Videos 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Pause 2:13 Youngsters learn their ABCs and Chinese 2:08 How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community 1:13 Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat 1:38 How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:14 Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Youngsters learn their ABCs and Chinese A Chinese language immersion program at Blue Valley's Wolf Springs Elementary School kicks off this year with kindergarten students. Teacher Claire Pan already has the youngsters understanding and speaking simple Chinese phrases. A Chinese language immersion program at Blue Valley's Wolf Springs Elementary School kicks off this year with kindergarten students. Teacher Claire Pan already has the youngsters understanding and speaking simple Chinese phrases. Keith Myers and Katy Bergen The Kansas City Star

