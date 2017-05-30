King Louie hands over the reins: Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center to open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street Pause 3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development 2:44 The day after Overland Park's eight-alarm fire 1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire 2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park 0:35 Overland Park resident watches home burn 1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire 1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers 2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband 0:45 Merriam house left uninhabitable after early morning fire Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Take a tour of the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, which is located in the former the King Louie building. For years, a bowling alley and ice skating rink, it has been transformed into a museum, live performance theater, dance studio and community space. The grand opening is scheduled for June 10. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star