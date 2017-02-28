Updates for Prairie Village, Joe’s Kansas City BBQ, Planet Sub & more

Educator, musician and kinesiologist, Robin Wes created The Little Gym in 1978 in Bellevue, Wash.
By 1992, the company was franchising under The Little Gym International Inc. in Scottsdale and there are now more than 300 locations in 30 countries.
It offers children, ages four months to 12 years, classes that progress each week, helping them to develop their skill levels - emotionally, socially, intellectually and physically.
Franchisee Brooke Condie plans to open a location in the Prairie Village Shopping Center, 6931 Tomahawk Road, on April 1. She said children will be able to bounce, tumble, skip and jump, all while developing new skills and making new friends.
In other Prairie Village Shopping Center updates:
▪ Tiffany Town, which is closing after 52 years in the center, is having a 50 to 75 percent sale on merchandise and also is selling its fixtures. It plans to close at 3924 W. 69th Terrace at the end of business today.
▪ Bruce Smith Drugs, which recently closed in the center after more than six decades. It said it sold its Rx inventory to Hen House Markets and an auction house removed the merchandise at the front of the store.
Hen House officials said they are remodeling the grocery store, at 6950 Mission Road, to accomodate the pharmacy in the space that was formerly the cafe area. They hope to have Hen House Pharmacy open in early April.
Joe’s KC BBQ updates, Planet Sub for KCK
Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que’s original location has long needed more parking spaces. Now the company is going through city planning for a supplemental parking lot at 4620 Mission Road, just across from the restaurant at 3002 W. 47th St. in Kansas City, Kan. It wants 23 parking spots on the lot.
Joe’s officials declined to comment on the parking lot.
The restaurants also have rolled out a new dessert, Apple Crisp Social with warm Granny Smith apple and raisin filling, a baked oatmeal streusel, whipped cream topping, and chopped salted pretzels.
▪ Locally owned Planet Sub has opened in Wyandotte Plaza, 7750 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Planet Sub now has 45 locations in nine states with five more under construction.
Coming to Mission, Overland Park
▪ A Fabulous Find, which has about 160 vendors selling antiques, home decor and more, opened in mid-2012 in the Mission Mart Shopping Center.
Now it is expanding.
Owner Sharon Choikhit is taking a 9,700-square-foot space in the center for One of a Kind, selling consignment furniture (new lines, vintage and antique), as well as home decor and accessories, and new women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts. It plans to open Saturday at 5304 Martway St., Mission.
▪ Gossip, a dance club and restaurant, is going through city planning to open at 10635 Floyd St., Overland Park, site of a former comedy club. It would be open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and offer live music, comedy acts and DJs.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments