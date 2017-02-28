Updates for Prairie Village, Joe’s Kansas City BBQ, Planet Sub & more

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:35 Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

3:45 March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe